U.S. online travel company Booking Holdings reported a $900 million reduction in revenue and booked a $100 million loss in the third quarter in connection with actions by the U.S. Federal Trade Commission (FTC). The matter is related to its subsidiary Priceline’s relationship with the third-party website Guest Reservations, which advertises stays at specific hotels, Channel NewsAsia reports.

As a result, Booking Holdings’ revenue for July–September decreased by 1% year-on-year. Total revenue for the quarter ended September 30 amounted to $8.89 billion, compared with about $9 billion a year earlier. In after-hours trading, the company’s shares fell by 2.4%.

FTC review

In August, Booking Holdings said that the FTC was considering filing a lawsuit against Priceline and an affiliated entity. The regulator was examining disclosures, fees, customer support and billing practices. The company also said it had been negotiating with the FTC to resolve the matter.

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The FTC was reviewing Priceline’s relationship with Guest Reservations. According to San Francisco’s lawsuit against the companies, Priceline supplies hotel inventory to the website through Priceline Partner Solutions.

Financial results

Booking Holdings’ third-quarter earnings per share rose to $4.66, compared with $3.98 in the same period of the previous year. The company is based in Norwalk, Connecticut.

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