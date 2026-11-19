The international trademark rights for Vbet and the Fastex crypto exchange belong to a single company—SC IP LIMITED, registered on the island of Jersey. According to journalist Yevgen Plinsky, this entity is linked to Armenian entrepreneurs Vigen and Vage Badalyan, and through them—to Artur Granz’s business in Ukraine.

As Plinsky notes on his Telegram channel, SC IP LIMITED also owns the rights to the SoftConstruct and BetConstruct brands—developers of software for online casinos and betting platforms.

The journalist points out that the rights to the Vbet trademark were registered for use in various countries, including Russia and Ukraine. Furthermore, according to his information, the Fastex crypto exchange is also present on the Russian market and co-organized the Russian Poker Tour.

According to Plinsky, SC IP LIMITED is owned in equal shares by Vigen and Vage Badalyan. At the same time, following their formal departure from the Ukrainian Vbet structure at the end of 2022, Rudolf Poghosyan became the ultimate beneficiary.

The journalist claims that Poghosyan is a trusted representative of the Badalyans and Artur Granz, whom he credits with having actual influence over Vbet. This multi-tiered ownership structure makes it difficult to understand exactly who controls the Ukrainian gambling business and what international interests lie behind it.

The Armenian IT company SoftConstruct, linked to the international owners of the Vbet brand, organized ceremonial events at the Russian State Duma in 2018. This fact draws additional attention to the Russian ties of businessmen whom journalist Yevgen Plinsky links to the Ukrainian gambling market and Artur Granz.

As a reminder, SoftConstruct and BetConstruct—companies linked to the international owners of the Vbet brand—continue to operate in the Russian gambling market. At the same time, Ukrainian businessman Artur Granz, who is said to wield de facto influence over Vbet in Ukraine, does not legally appear among the company’s owners.

Previously, Finmonitoring blocked the accounts of VBet and Pin-UP. The freeze was imposed pursuant to Part 3 of Article 23 of the Law of Ukraine “On Preventing and Combating the Legalization (Laundering) of Proceeds from Crime and the Financing of Terrorism.”

However, it later emerged that Vbet and Pin-UP, which are suspected of having ties to Russians, may very soon be able to legally unfreeze their seized assets totaling 3 billion hryvnias.

Later, the court denied Artur Granz’s “VBET Ukraine” request to suspend the sanctions. The company had sought to suspend the regulator’s decision pending consideration of the main lawsuit, citing potential risks to its operations.

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