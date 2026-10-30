The UK government has announced a new offset policy for certain major defence procurements from foreign companies. It provides that suppliers under contracts worth £50 million or more may be required to deliver economic benefits for the country potentially amounting to the value of the contract itself.

According to the UK Ministry of Defence, companies will be able to meet such obligations by creating jobs and apprenticeship programmes, opening or expanding production facilities in the country, investing in British suppliers, transferring technology and know-how to local firms, and using more UK-made components.

Contracts from £50 million

Offset requirements will be considered for foreign defence contracts worth £50 million or more. For example, a £100 million contract may provide for the creation of jobs, manufacturing capacity or training programmes in the UK worth up to £100 million.

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The new approach will be applied on a case-by-case basis. The central offset body, the Offset Authority, will agree, assess and monitor the fulfilment of obligations through separate offset agreements with suppliers throughout the term of the arrangements.

Launch from 2027

The policy was announced on 30 October during a visit by the Chancellor and the Defence Secretary to BAE Systems Scotstoun in Glasgow. It will begin to be applied to selected procurements from April 2027, and suppliers will be notified in advance of cases in which offset requirements will apply.

According to the department, more than £35.2 billion was spent on defence contracts and services from foreign industry in 2016/17–2025/26, accounting for 11% of the Ministry of Defence's direct spending on industry and commerce. Last year, 85% of the department's spending already went to companies based in the UK, while defence investment supported 274,000 jobs in British industry.

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