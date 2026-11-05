In Singapore, DBS Group’s net profit in July–September 2026 fell by 5% year-on-year to S$2.81 billion, or US$2.20 billion. The figure was below the average forecast of four analysts surveyed by LSEG, who expected profit of S$2.90 billion, Channel NewsAsia reports.

Market trading income declines

DBS, Singapore’s and Southeast Asia’s largest bank by assets, attributed the decline in quarterly profit primarily to lower income from market trading operations. It fell by 65% compared with the same period last year, to S$152 million. The bank linked this to unfavourable conditions in the equity market.

DBS’s net interest margin, one of the bank’s key profitability indicators, decreased by 9 basis points year-on-year to 1.87%. The bank also cited growing global uncertainty due to high energy prices, rising interest rates and geopolitical risks.

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Fee income growth and change of board chair

At the same time, the wealth management division posted positive results: fees for these services increased by 9% to S$864 million, supported by growth in assets under management. The bank’s total net fee income rose by 6% to S$1.43 billion. DBS also said fee income from transaction services reached a new high, while fees from lending and card operations increased.

The bank expects its total income to grow at a mid-single-digit rate in 2027. This forecast is based, among other factors, on an assumption of two more US Federal Reserve rate hikes by the end of 2027, a gradual increase in domestic interest rates and the Singapore dollar exchange rate.

DBS also announced that independent director Anthony Lim will become chair of the bank’s board of directors on January 1, 2027. He will replace Peter Seah, who will leave the position after 16 years as chair and will serve as a senior adviser for one year. Lim has been a member of the boards of DBS Group Holdings and DBS Bank since April 2020.

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