Why Asia Shapes the Future of the Global Economy: The Decline of LVMH and Kering Has Highlighted the Vulnerability of the Luxury Market

Weaker demand in China has once again exacerbated the problems facing the European luxury industry. In the third quarter of 2026, sales at LVMH’s fashion and leather goods division fell by 5%, and the market value of leading European luxury companies has declined by approximately €330 billion since the beginning of the year.

At the same time, Asia remains one of the main drivers of global economic growth: according to estimates by the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the region is demonstrating resilience despite energy shocks, trade uncertainty, and uneven development across individual sectors.

These trends are not mutually exclusive. Economic growth does not guarantee increased spending across every product category, and problems in a single sector do not necessarily indicate a general crisis. However, the decline in sales of luxury brands shows just how dependent international companies are on the behavior of Asian consumers. And the region’s role in manufacturing, trade, and technology investments explains why changes in Asia have repercussions far beyond its borders.

UA.News explains what is happening in the fashion economy, why Chinese demand affects the stock prices of European companies, and how dependence on Asia is reshaping global trade.

The Fashion Economy: Why Luxury Brand Sales Are Falling

On October 12, 2026, LVMH released its third-quarter results, which fell short of analysts’ expectations. The group’s organic sales increased by 1% year-over-year to €18.5 billion, while the market had expected growth of approximately 1.3%. At the same time, in the key fashion and leather goods division, which includes Louis Vuitton and Dior, organic sales fell by 5% compared to a projected decline of 1.8%.

Regional figures show where the main pressure is coming from. According to Reuters, LVMH’s sales in Asia, excluding Japan, fell by 5%, while in the U.S. they rose by 5%. Thus, demand for luxury goods is not disappearing simultaneously across the globe: different regions are showing opposite trends.

China remains one of the key markets for the luxury industry. According to Reuters, Chinese consumers account for approximately one-fifth of global luxury goods purchases. Therefore, even a moderate reduction in spending by this group of buyers can significantly impact the financial results of international brands.

Additional pressure is coming from problems in the Chinese real estate market, consumer caution regarding future income, and tighter tax controls on wealthy citizens. These factors are heightening uncertainty in a segment that relies heavily on the willingness of affluent customers to spend on discretionary purchases.

It is also important to note that the weakness in the luxury segment did not emerge overnight. The industry is experiencing a prolonged slowdown following years of growth, during which manufacturers actively raised prices, counting on sustained demand. Now, some shoppers are paying closer attention to the price-to-quality ratio, and a recognizable logo is no longer always a sufficient reason to purchase an expensive item.

Why LVMH’s Problems Affect Kering and Other Brands

LVMH serves as a key indicator of the state of the entire industry, as the group brings together dozens of brands and operates across several luxury categories. Its results are closely monitored by investors seeking to understand whether weak demand is a problem for individual companies or whether it affects the entire sector.

LVMH’s portfolio includes Louis Vuitton, Dior, Tiffany & Co., Bulgari, and other brands. Kering owns Gucci, Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta, and other brands. Despite differences in positioning, both groups depend on consumers’ willingness to spend money on expensive clothing, accessories, and jewelry.

Following LVMH’s weak earnings report, investors have reason to take a more cautious view of competitors’ prospects. According to Reuters, leading European luxury groups have lost about €330 billion in market value since the start of the year, and LVMH shares have fallen by approximately 40%.

In a comment cited by Reuters, JPMorgan analysts warned of further pressure on the sector, as the Chinese market has shown a “significant and greater-than-expected deterioration.” This is the investment bank’s assessment, not a definitive conclusion regarding future sales, but it reflects a shift in market sentiment.

The drop in stock prices reflects not only an actual decline in sales but also a revision of expectations regarding future profits. If investors believe that a company will not be able to quickly resume growth, they are willing to pay less for its shares, even when the business remains profitable.

At the same time, LVMH’s results do not mean that all luxury brands are in the same situation. Companies differ in their product ranges, pricing strategies, target audiences, and dependence on specific regions. Therefore, the weakness of one major player may serve as a signal for the entire sector, but it does not guarantee the same results for every competitor.

What’s Happening in the Global Luxury Market

Despite the challenges faced by Europe’s largest groups, the outlook for the luxury market depends on broader consumer behavior. It is important to distinguish between personal luxury goods—clothing, handbags, accessories, watches, and cosmetics—and the broader luxury market, which includes hotels, travel, gastronomy, and other services.

In its research, Bain & Company has repeatedly highlighted a shift in consumer priorities: buyers are increasingly evaluating not only a brand’s status but also its quality, design, exclusivity, and the experience of interacting with the company. This trend is forcing manufacturers to rethink the traditional model, in which price increases were one of the main tools for boosting revenue.

Luxury brands face a difficult challenge. Excessive price cuts can undermine the sense of exclusivity, but maintaining high prices without sufficient value for the buyer also creates risks. Companies must invest in design, quality, the retail experience, and brand development, rather than relying solely on brand recognition.

Therefore, the situation in the industry cannot be explained by China alone. Weaker Asian demand exacerbates the problems, but companies’ results are also influenced by pricing strategies, the popularity of specific brands, competition, and changes in consumer tastes.

Asia is not only a consumer market but also a global manufacturing hub

The challenges facing the luxury industry reveal only one aspect of international business’s dependence on Asia. The region exerts a much broader influence through its manufacturing, exports, technology supply chains, and domestic consumption.

China remains one of the world’s leading manufacturing and export hubs. India has a large domestic market and is expanding its role in the service and industrial sectors. Japan and South Korea are key players in the production of equipment, automobiles, electronics, and semiconductors. Countries in Southeast Asia participate in the production chains of international companies, particularly in electronics, mechanical engineering, and the assembly of finished products.

According to estimates by the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development, Asia plays a leading role in international trade and global production networks. At the same time, its influence is not limited to exports of finished goods: the region is a major market for raw materials, energy resources, industrial equipment, and services.

Asia’s share of global economic growth—estimated at approximately 59% for 2026—reflects the region’s contribution to global GDP growth, not that Asia produces 59% of the world’s goods and services. This is an important distinction: the figure highlights the sources of new economic growth, not the total size of the regional economy.

In its October review of Asia and the Pacific, the IMF noted that the regional economy remains resilient, but the outlook is shaped by three factors: the energy shock, the technology boom surrounding artificial intelligence, and the restructuring of trade links following changes in trade policy.

This explains why Asia can continue to grow even when certain consumer sectors are experiencing a downturn. The production of semiconductors, servers, networking equipment, and other technology components depends on different factors than the sales of expensive handbags or clothing.

How Asian Demand Affects Global Trade

Changes in economic activity in Asia are transmitted to other regions through three main mechanisms: imports, supply chains, and financial markets.

The first mechanism is demand for imports. When Asian companies invest in production, they need industrial equipment, technology, energy resources, and materials. As household incomes rise, demand for foreign cars, cosmetics, clothing, food, and services increases. This creates opportunities for exporters from Europe, the Americas, and other regions.

If investment or consumption slows down, Asian companies and households may cut back on purchases. In that case, the consequences are felt not only by local manufacturers but also by foreign suppliers, who lose a portion of their orders.

The second mechanism involves supply chains. International products are often manufactured across several countries: some companies produce components, others assemble finished devices, and still others provide software, logistics, or distribution. As a result, disruptions in production or supply in one country can delay production in another.

The third mechanism involves financial markets. A deterioration in growth forecasts for major Asian economies can affect expectations regarding the earnings of multinational companies, exchange rates, and investor decisions. This is precisely how news of weaker demand in China can lead to a revaluation of the stocks of European companies that sell products worldwide.

At the same time, the impact is not automatically negative for everyone. If a company reduces its dependence on a single market and expands sales in other countries, it can offset losses. The outcome depends on the structure of its revenue, product mix, and ability to respond quickly to changes in demand.

Artificial Intelligence and Energy: New Drivers of Asian Growth

One reason for the resilience of the Asian economy in 2026 is the demand for artificial intelligence equipment. The development of data centers requires semiconductors, servers, cooling systems, networking equipment, and electricity. A significant portion of the production capacity and suppliers of these components is concentrated in Asian economies.

The IMF’s October review notes that the technology boom is supporting a number of Asian economies, but its benefits are unevenly distributed: industries related to technology manufacturing benefit the most, while other sectors experience a weaker impact.

This creates new risks. If companies begin to cut back on investments in data centers or if demand for artificial intelligence equipment turns out to be lower than expected, this could hit semiconductor manufacturers and other suppliers. Due to the concentration of production, the consequences could spread to several countries at once.

Another factor is the energy sector. Asian countries have varying levels of dependence on imported oil and gas, but for many of them, rising energy prices mean higher production costs and pressure on the balance of payments. As Krishna Srinivasan, Director of the IMF’s Asia and Pacific Department, emphasized in remarks during the Fund’s briefing on October 14, the regional economy is simultaneously feeling the effects of energy shocks and receiving a boost from the technology boom.

As a result, Asia finds itself caught between two opposing forces. Technology investments are supporting production and exports, while higher energy costs are driving up production costs and putting additional pressure on consumption. Which of these trends prevails will affect not only the region but also global prices, investments, and trade flows.

Does Asia’s Slowdown Pose a Threat of a Global Economic Crisis?

Weaker sales at LVMH or Kering are not, in and of themselves, a sign of a global recession. Luxury goods represent only a portion of the consumer market, and their sales are particularly dependent on the behavior of affluent households, pricing policies, and expectations about the future.

At the same time, the global economy’s growing dependence on Asia creates risks if the slowdown affects industry, consumption, and investment simultaneously. In such a scenario, a decline in demand for imports could affect foreign exporters, while disruptions in supply chains could increase costs for businesses in other regions.

In its October forecast, the IMF emphasized that Asia’s resilience is not guaranteed. Among the threats, the Fund cited a prolonged energy shock, uncertainty regarding the technology boom, and the ongoing restructuring of trade ties. The report also emphasizes that the impact of these factors varies across countries and sectors.

These risks are significant in part because they can occur simultaneously. Higher energy prices reduce purchasing power, high interest rates increase the cost of borrowing, and weaker demand for technology could limit exports. For economies that depend on international trade, the combination of these factors is particularly dangerous.

At the same time, Asia’s large share of global growth does not mean the region is immune to shocks. On the contrary, its sheer size makes developments in the region particularly important for multinational companies, governments, and investors.

What This Means for Europe and Ukraine

For Europe, the Asian market is important as an export destination, a source of industrial components, and a competitor in a number of technology sectors. Weaker Chinese demand could hurt the performance of manufacturers of luxury goods, automobiles, industrial equipment, and other products that are actively sold in the region.

For Ukraine, the impact is primarily indirect, but it may manifest through energy prices, the cost of imported components, demand for raw materials, and overall trends in international trade. If Asian industry ramps up production, this could support demand for certain types of raw materials and industrial products. If, however, production slows down, the corresponding export opportunities may narrow.

At the same time, rising energy costs or supply disruptions could increase expenses for Ukrainian businesses that use imported equipment, electronics, components, and materials. The extent of this impact will depend on the specific product category, logistics routes, and the ability to switch suppliers.

For businesses, it is becoming important not only to forecast demand but also to manage risks: finding alternative suppliers, diversifying sales markets, and controlling costs. Dependence on a single market or a single source of supply can turn an external shock into an internal problem, even when a company does not operate directly in Asia.

How the Asian Market Will Affect Global Growth

The decline in LVMH and Kering stock prices shows just how quickly changes in consumer sentiment in Asia affect European businesses. However, the region’s impact on the global economy is much broader: it encompasses industrial production, international trade, technology investments, and energy supplies.

In 2026, Asia remains one of the main sources of global economic growth, although individual sectors are developing at uneven rates. Demand for artificial intelligence equipment is supporting electronics and semiconductor manufacturers, while caution among Chinese consumers is holding back sales of luxury goods.

For international companies, this means adapting to shifts in demand, diversifying their markets, and reducing dependence on individual suppliers. For the global economy, the key challenge is maintaining stable trade ties amid energy instability, technological competition, and shifts in global supply chains.

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