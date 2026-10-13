UA.News continues its series of conversations with members of the Warsaw-based Nota Bene business club about opportunities for Ukrainian companies to enter European markets, scale up their operations, or relocate.

One of the most common challenges for Ukrainian entrepreneurs is finding a successful business model that works abroad. European customers may react very differently to advertisements, offers, and visual imagery that work well in Ukraine. Anastasia Kanivets, founder and CEO of the creative agency The Traffic Brothers, explained how to adapt marketing to a new audience, how much it can cost to acquire a customer in Europe, and what to consider when scaling a business.

The Traffic Brothers helps Ukrainian companies enter European markets and expand their operations there. The team has already completed over 350 projects. Below are Anastasia Kanivets’s own words.

Creativity Sets Us Apart in the Market



The Traffic Brothers positions itself precisely as a creative team. With over six years of experience in advertising, we clearly understand that no technical adjustments to an ad account will yield results if the creative isn’t tailored to a specific target audience. It has to grab attention, convey value, and show the consumer: “Our product is just for you. It’s useful to you. You need it, but maybe you just don’t know about it yet.”

That’s why we truly position ourselves as a creative agency. We don’t just create ad assets that we then run in campaigns. We pay close attention to making sure they’re visually appealing, and we actively use artificial intelligence and unconventional approaches. For example, we can create a giant piece of sushi or a massive pizza that a girl carries through the city—in Warsaw or Brussels. In other words, we use associative storytelling, oversized imagery, and various unconventional visuals. Thanks to this creativity, we stand out in the market and effectively convey the product’s value to our target audience.

Our team includes in-house designers, so we can produce these quickly and to a high standard. Clients don’t pay extra for this work—it’s already included in the package and provided as a complete, turnkey solution. Few others in the market do this, which is why we’ve chosen this positioning.



We understand how an association works with a client



We have several niches where creativity works particularly well. For example, HoReCa and information services, where we offer courses in psychology, fitness, yoga, nail art, sexology, as well as fitness trainer services. In these niches, we can get very creative with product visualization formats.

For example, in nutrition, we can use beautiful plates of food, visually move them over a city, or create other unconventional images. In HoReCa, it’s food: pizza, sushi, restaurants. For instance, we can take a map, quickly zoom in on the desired city, and thus show the location.

We understand how associations work with clients—what exactly they want to see and what might trigger their interest. Then we put it all together and visualize it.

How Ukrainian Businesses Can Enter the EU

Market

Unfortunately, Ukrainian businesses are forced to relocate to Europe, adapt, and operate there. I think most Ukrainian entrepreneurs would prefer to work in Ukraine, live in their own cities, and not have to leave. We love our state, our country, and our cities. I, for example, am from Kharkiv and love my city very much. But circumstances have forced us to move.

We have a number of projects that we’ve completely relocated from Ukraine to Europe. These businesses have emigrated permanently. And there are companies that continue to operate in Ukraine while also opening locations in Europe.

To make the move more comfortable, you need to clearly understand: the business owner must be in the country where the business operates. You can’t just move the business over, because Ukrainian marketing and the Ukrainian mindset don’t work in Europe. Here, there are different people, different values, and a different perception of creativity.

For example, in Spain there’s the siesta. For Ukrainians, this is strange: how can you not work? In many European countries, Sunday is a day off, and people don’t work on that day. But Ukrainian businesses are still relocating and adapting.

Another important point: when you open a business, it takes three months or more for locals to get used to you. They won’t come to you right away. If you’ve opened a restaurant or a store, people will be cautious at first. Perhaps someone will be sent to you as a “test customer” to try your product and then tell others about it.

Ukrainian businesses abroad often initially target a Ukrainian audience. We run a lot of ads specifically for Ukrainians to help get the business off the ground, while simultaneously working with locals. They need time to get used to the new brand.

If we look at so-called “cold” European countries—for example, Belgium or Poland, where we’re actively operating—decisions tend to be made more quickly there. In “warm” countries near the sea or ocean—like Portugal or Spain—people are more relaxed, and the pace of life is different. That’s something else to keep in mind. In other words, there will be a sort of “ramp-up” phase for the investment over the next three months.

We had a case like this with a restaurant. It was a large sushi delivery business that we moved from Ukraine to Belgium. Now both the restaurants and the delivery service are operating there. At first, for almost three months, we worked exclusively with Ukrainians—Belgians hardly ever came in and watched us with skepticism.

You have to take this difference into account. For example, as soon as the doors of a new establishment open, Ukrainians will pop in and take a look. We love trying new things and visiting different restaurants or stores.

It’s a different story with Europeans: they might take longer to warm up to a place, but once they like your product or service, they’ll stick with you for the long haul. In Europe, this is very noticeable and distinctive. They have family-run restaurants that are decades or even over a century old. We don’t have that in Ukraine—our mindset is more fast-paced.



Why Ukrainians Shouldn’t Be Afraid of the European Market



For Ukrainians, entering the European business market right now is a great opportunity. We adapt quickly: a European has barely had a chance to think about it, and we’ve already opened a restaurant and started operating.

But it’s important to be based in this country, hire a team that understands local nuances, work with marketers and the sales department, know the laws, and understand how people in a specific culture make decisions.

For example, it’s very important to Poles that your website includes information about your legal entity. For a Ukrainian business, this could be a sole proprietorship or a limited liability company (LLC). In the Polish market, this information is essential for building trust. If this information is missing, they may view the company as suspicious.

Similarly, for a Polish customer, it’s essential—for example—that a food delivery service employ local staff who take orders over the phone. In Ukraine, this isn’t as important. But it’s something to keep in mind and work on.

Ukrainian businesses definitely shouldn’t be afraid to expand abroad. They can thrive in Europe, but to do so, they need to understand the local mindset.

To give a clearer picture of the results Ukrainian companies achieve in Europe, I’ll share a few figures from our agency’s actual projects. For a beauty salon in Warsaw, a new customer acquired through advertising costs about $20. In B2B consulting for setting up companies abroad, the cost per lead is $38, and the cost per sale is approximately $90. In food delivery, the first order from a new client acquired through advertising costs about $6.



Why Advertising That’s Successful in Ukraine Doesn’t Always Work in the EU



You can’t simply take a marketing strategy from Ukraine and adapt it for the European market, because people there make decisions differently.

Europeans place a great deal of trust in their government. They’re confident that the government protects them. They trust the news more, rely on official sources of information, and are accustomed to stability. This is one of the main differences that highlights the gap in perception between Ukrainians and Europeans. It also influences consumer behavior.

There’s a noticeable difference in shopping habits: Europeans shop in the middle and at the end of the month. In other words, people get paid, set some money aside, and then go shopping. Ukrainians are raised with the mindset that “if not me, then no one,” so they have to organize and do everything on their own. Our behavior is different. Ukrainians don’t rely on the government or a stable salary; they rely on themselves.

That’s why, for example, in Europe we can clearly predict high demand during holidays or on “Black Friday.” In Ukraine, this doesn’t always work, especially during wartime.

Advertising and its visual presentation differ greatly. Ukrainians like everything to be beautiful and aesthetically pleasing. We value good service. All of this comes through in advertising.

Europeans value comfort, personal space, their surroundings, and their homes more. They aren’t as receptive to flashy or ostentatious elements in advertising—such as beautiful clothes or locations. That’s why, for European clients, we create creatives that aren’t as flashy or “vibrant.” Because they might be perceived as something too foreign—which would be off-putting.

For example, in HoReCa advertising for European clients, a high-quality photo of the food and a clear offer are sufficient. That’s why Ukrainian marketing strategies, advertising hooks, offers, and creative ideas don’t work in Europe. Here, a simple image and presentation are usually all that’s needed.

There’s another important difference: Ukrainians tend to make emotional decisions. For example, we need to show that a woman in the kitchen should feel desired by her husband, and how he’ll praise her for what she’s cooked there. Companies use such psychological techniques to sell their products.

European customers tend to buy based on a “problem-to-solution” logic. For example, you need to convey to them: if you want to cook borscht faster, buy this vegetable slicer, which will help you chop vegetables more quickly. In other words, the approach is linear: there’s a problem—there’s a solution. It’s all simpler. The main thing is to approach it from a single angle.

In Ukraine, advertising focuses on “abundance,” emotions, feelings, and “what the neighbors will think.” In Europe, it’s often enough to clearly identify the need and offer a solution.



What should entrepreneurs who want to run ads in Europe

do?

There are two ways. You can run ads on your own—why not? That’s perfectly fine. Or you can work with a team. The difference is that when you go it alone, you do everything yourself. If you have a team, you delegate this process to them and free up your time to scale your business.

To start, I’d recommend taking advantage of the capabilities that artificial intelligence offers today. ChatGPT and Claude work well if you give them specific tasks and prompts. Before launching an ad campaign, you need to analyze the market and your competitors: who your competitors are, what they’re doing, what ad formats they use, and what copy and offers they’re running. You need a “summary” of what’s happening in the market.

Then you need to clearly understand: who you are, what you offer, how you differ from your competitors, and why a customer should choose you specifically. Every business is different in some way: for example, there are plenty of sweets in stores, but they’re all different—they have different positioning.

After that, you need to thoroughly analyze your target audience. To sell a product, you need to understand exactly who you’re selling it to and what these people want. It’s simple—people don’t buy a painting just to have something hanging on the wall. Perhaps they want to create a cozy atmosphere at home or show their friends that they’re art connoisseurs. You need to understand why your target audience will buy the product and what exactly triggers them to make a purchase.

You need to have a comprehensive database of information: competitors, positioning, target audience, and their needs and motivations. Once you have that, you’ll be able to create top-quality ads because you’ll know where your audience lives, what their budget is, and how they behave.

For example, in the financial sector. If your target audience consists of people with an income of about $10,000 a month, you don’t necessarily need to show them a $500,000 car. You can show them a Tesla or another car that fits their actual lifestyle. Show them family life, since they’re family-oriented, and showcase the product.

That’s why you first need to conduct a thorough market analysis. You can’t just say, “We opened a restaurant; now we’ll take some photos of the food and launch an ad campaign.” You need to understand exactly which dish to advertise first and how to present it. That’s exactly why market analysis is necessary.

We really love and actively use AI. Of course, we analyze everything. It speeds up the process significantly. A business owner can spend a couple of days working with artificial intelligence and “extract” a huge amount of information. I’d recommend starting with that.

And once you’ve done your prep work, creating advertising content isn’t that difficult. When you’re prepared, it will be much easier to understand what your advertising goals are and exactly what you need to show. You already have information about the market, your competitors, and your target audience. This allows you to filter out what you don’t need and understand which direction to move in.



What Mistakes Do Entrepreneurs Make When Scaling

Up?

I see a few key mistakes, and I can explain them based on my own experience. I used to be a targeting specialist myself, and now I have a team: seven full-time employees, each with their own salary and area of responsibility, plus freelancers we bring in on an as-needed basis, such as developers.

The first thing I consider important for scaling any business is to get valuable insights from people who’ve already achieved the desired results. It’s perfectly normal to pay for a consultation, meet over a cup of coffee, and ask all the questions you’re curious about. It’s the right thing to do because it saves you time.

If you want to open a restaurant, find someone who’s already done it and ask them questions. For money, for free, over coffee—it doesn’t matter. The main thing is to get information from someone with real-world experience. This shortens the learning curve significantly and helps you avoid others’ mistakes. Even better—find five such people and talk to each one.

The second important thing about scaling up is to work strictly within deadlines and understand time. Anyone building a business needs to understand their schedule and know how much time they devote to work, family, learning, and other matters. When you start scaling up, you need to figure out exactly where you’ll find the time for it.

After all, we all have the same amount of time—24 hours in a day—and we can’t add more. If you don’t have enough time for a particular area, don’t be afraid to bring in a team. This may involve an investment, and it won’t always pay off immediately. But it’s perfectly normal to hire a team—for example, in advertising or HR—to define KPIs or a bonus system. You need to delegate and hire people who will help you grow.

For example, in Ukraine, an entrepreneur can handle the bookkeeping themselves. In Europe, that won’t work—you’ll need to bring in an accounting team. The more important work you can delegate, the more time you’ll have left. Then you’ll have a clearer view of the direction you’re heading, Point B—where you want to go—and you’ll be able to determine how to get there.

So I’ll highlight two key principles: buy insights from people who’ve already achieved the desired result, and don’t be afraid to delegate. But set clear deadlines and timelines.

For me, a person who is scaling up and wants results is someone who has a clear schedule. They wake up and know: today there’s a meeting, followed by an interview, then English class, and at six o’clock—a workout.

If your schedule is chaotic and you wake up without knowing what you’ll be doing today, it will be difficult to scale your business—or to build a business anywhere, for that matter.



Artificial intelligence cannot replace real people



You should think of artificial intelligence as a vast library. But it lacks practical experience. It has no empathy, no soul, no time management skills, and no understanding of how to balance work with personal and social life. It operates based on information and cold logic. So it can provide a powerful “summary” of data, but the question is how you’ll apply it.

In addition, AI can provide a vast amount of information. You need to filter out the unnecessary details. To do this, it’s best to talk to real people. Because artificial intelligence cannot replace us. It saves time when you need to calculate something, create a chart, automate routine tasks, or gather information about competitors. AI is very helpful in these areas. But only people can provide real-life experience.

How much does it cost to acquire a customer in Europe

?

The figures vary depending on the specific business. For example, in food delivery or restaurants, it’s per order. A customer’s first food delivery order in some European countries can cost around $10. But this figure will vary for each business. Even if restaurants have nearly identical average check amounts and operate in roughly the same geographic area, the figures will still vary because each has its own business model. We take into account the average check, profit margins, customer LTV, best-selling products, and other metrics.

I’d really like to convey this to business owners: don’t rely on case studies from targeting specialists or the experiences of acquaintances as a guaranteed benchmark. You can use them as a guideline: someone else might have those numbers, but yours could be better or worse. But they’ll likely fall within that range.

If the average customer acquisition cost in the European food delivery market is around $10, it’s unlikely that yours will be $2. But $45 might also be too expensive. In other words, you need to understand the approximate price range.

Target allows you to estimate the approximate customer acquisition cost in a specific niche and the potential size of the target audience. We can calculate and determine how many people live in a specific geographic area, filter them by gender, marital status, whether they have children, and other parameters. This basic information is publicly available.

But it’s very difficult to base your strategy on a specific price. It’s better to assess your specific business model: what’s “okay” for you and what’s “not okay.” And only then should you launch your ad campaign. Because the numbers are different for every company. If businesses have very similar models, the same geographic location, average check, menu, target audience, and roughly the same level of online and offline activity, their numbers may be similar.

But there are so many factors at play. Imagine if one restaurant builds brand awareness offline and partners with office-based businesses, while another identical restaurant doesn’t do this—their customer acquisition costs will differ. After all, the first one already has customer trust and brand recognition. And that will affect pricing.

In completely identical businesses, the numbers will be similar. But if there’s a different pattern, prices can vary significantly. In that case, it’s best to consult a targeting specialist and run the numbers for your specific business.

We can do that for you. We’ll analyze the situation and tell you what price is reasonable for you, at what price you’ll be operating at a loss, and at what price you’ll break even—earning “x3” every month. We’ll calculate your business model and walk you through everything. This is a standard workflow. Every targeting specialist should do this—calculate the unit economics for a business. It’s one of our core tasks.



How to Build a Strategy for Online Advertising



We work with advertising on Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, and Google. A strategy is our plan and the direction we’re heading. It’s our map, with which we, like sailors, set out to sea. We might sail in one direction and then realize it’s not working: the wind has changed, and we need to turn around, stop, or “patch up” the ship—change course because the weather has changed. There are external factors that come into play.

But the strategy itself—which the team develops before launching an ad campaign—is an essential element for getting started. We need to understand how we’re moving forward, and most importantly, understand what we’re not doing.

For example, if we’re launching an ad campaign for a restaurant, we need to determine exactly what our goal is. Maybe we don’t just need sales. We need to attract people who will make a reservation. Because, for example, we don’t offer delivery.

A strategy is a comprehensive document in which we define what we’ll use and what we won’t, and we outline KPIs and unit economics. We always analyze our competitors: what they’re doing, what their strengths and weaknesses are, and what we can adopt from them. The strategy also outlines the offers and creative concepts we’ll use in our advertising. Of course, there are technical aspects: analytics, content, and advertising audiences. All of this is built on an analysis of our target audience.

The strategy may change because what we came up with at the start might not work. And that’s normal. The advantage of targeted advertising is that we can test a hypothesis while spending very little money. For example, we can spend $100 and realize that the strategy or visuals aren’t working. Then we can revise it.

But if you put up a billboard on the street—say, for $1,000 (and in Europe, it’s even more expensive)—you can’t change anything if you don’t get any customers within a week. You can’t just take down the banner and get your money back. But with targeted ads, we can test, realize that a particular visual or offer isn’t working, and switch to a different approach with new creatives. That’s great because we can test things right away.

An even bigger advantage is the ability to test ads in advance, even before the business opens. For example, a restaurant hasn’t opened yet, but a month before the launch, we ran an ad campaign, built up an audience, and let people know that a new restaurant would be opening soon. After all, not many people might walk by your restaurant in person, but online we can, so to speak, reach everyone through their phones.

And this will definitely cost less than handing out invitations or putting up posters offline. Yes, offline marketing is another way to attract customers. But online traffic and targeting allow us to test our hypotheses more cheaply and quickly.

For example, if we have five different offers and want to place them on the street, it’s impossible to do so with a budget of $100. But with online advertising, it’s possible—and very fast. The speed of testing and adjusting strategies is a huge advantage of targeted advertising. Offline advertising lacks this flexibility.

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