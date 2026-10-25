In Japan, the Fair Trade Commission is investigating a possible price-fixing arrangement over wholesale prices between Asahi Breweries, Kirin Brewery, Suntory Spirits and Sapporo Breweries. According to The Japan Times, the regulator is examining a possible cartel involving the four major brewing companies.

Prices after the tax cut

Sources told the publication that after the beer tax was reduced by 19 yen per liter in October 2023, all four companies left their wholesale prices unchanged. They explained this by rising costs of collecting containers.

Since 2020, Japan's beer tax has been reduced three times. According to the sources, in 2025 all four producers increased prices by 20 yen per liter.

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Regulator's inspection

A representative of one wholesale company said that the simultaneous decision to maintain prices after the tax cut was unclear to distributors. A representative of another wholesale company said that the issue of price increases in October 2022 and April 2025 was raised at meetings between beer producers and wholesalers, which are held twice a year.

On October 7, the Fair Trade Commission conducted searches at the headquarters of the four companies and other locations on suspicion of violations of antitrust legislation. The regulator is investigating the case with a view to potentially filing a criminal complaint with prosecutors.

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