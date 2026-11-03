Anthropic may include a share offer for retail investors in Australia in its U.S. initial public offering prospectus. Channel NewsAsia reports, citing the brokerage arm of Commonwealth Bank of Australia.

CommSec's role

Commonwealth Securities, known as CommSec, said that if an IPO takes place, it will act as the lead Australian broker for Anthropic's retail offer. CommSec also noted that Anthropic will not apply for a listing on the Australian Securities Exchange.

The developer of Claude filed for an IPO in the United States last week. Once the offering is completed, the company's shares are expected to trade on Nasdaq under the ticker ANT. According to the publication, Anthropic may go public before Thanksgiving.

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Valuation and costs

Anthropic's listing comes as investors assess whether spending on artificial intelligence will generate returns sufficient to justify the high valuations of companies in the sector.

Reuters previously reported that some current and potential investors are considering a valuation of Anthropic at $1.5 trillion, compared with about $2 trillion previously. The company also expects to incur nearly half of the costs associated with $895.4 billion in commitments to build artificial intelligence infrastructure by December 31, 2030.

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