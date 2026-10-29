Denso cuts quarterly operating profit by 18% — Channel NewsAsia

Japanese automotive components supplier to Toyota, Denso, reported a decline in operating profit in the second quarter. From July to September, the figure amounted to 86 billion yen, or about $545 million.

Profit lower than last year

Denso's operating profit fell by 18% compared with the same period last year, when it amounted to 104.2 billion yen. The result was affected by higher costs for parts and materials, Channel NewsAsia reports.

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The figure was also below the median forecast of nine analysts surveyed by LSEG. They expected the company's quarterly operating profit to amount to 104.8 billion yen.

Full-year forecast unchanged

Denso left its full-year operating profit forecast unchanged at 500 billion yen. The statement specified an exchange rate of 157.87 yen per U.S. dollar.

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