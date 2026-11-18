Plans are underway to build a 10-story residential complex at 35 Berehova Street in Ivano-Frankivsk, near the University of Oil and Gas.

The project includes 54 apartments, commercial space on the first floor, and 35 parking spaces, 27 of which will be located in an underground parking garage.

The development will cover an area of 0.1 hectares. One of the land plots belongs to the company “Frankivskyi Dim IF,” owned by Oleg Kachur, a member of the Ivano-Frankivsk Regional Council from the “Servant of the People” party. The other plot is municipally owned and is currently leased.

Public hearings on the detailed zoning plan will begin on December 4 at 4:00 p.m. at the Potocki Palace Congress Center.

According to the National Agency for Corruption Prevention (NAZK) declaration, in 2025, Oleg Kachur and his wife received nearly 12 million hryvnias in income from business activities. The couple also declared 155,000 euros, 160,000 dollars, and 40 million hryvnias in cash.

Source: ZAXID.NET.

On September 18, the Housing and Utilities Department of the Mayakivka Village Council (Odesa Oblast) held a tender, following which it awarded SPK “Flagman” LLC a contract to build a shelter for the lyceum for 117.44 million hryvnias. By April 2026, a shelter with a capacity of 1,000 people is to be built on the grounds of the Mayakivka Lyceum at 69-A Preobrazhenska Street.

Construction has begun in Vinnytsia on the new Brygantyna Mall shopping and entertainment center, with a total area of 25,000 square meters. Its opening is tentatively scheduled for the second quarter of 2028.

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