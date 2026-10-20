Diesel and LPG Prices Have Risen in Ukraine: The Situation at Gas Stations as of October 20

On Tuesday, October 20, 2026, several major gas station chains in Ukraine adjusted their fuel prices. The average price of A-95 gasoline at these chains is 90.56 UAH per liter, and diesel fuel is 102.17 UAH per liter.

Ukraine’s largest gas station chains have updated their fuel prices. Compared to the previous day, diesel fuel at the UPG chain rose by 40 kopecks per liter, DP+ by 40 kopecks per liter, and autogas by 1 UAH per liter. At Okko, diesel fuel and DP+ rose in price by 1 UAH per liter. At WOG, diesel fuel and DP+ rose by 1 UAH per liter, and autogas by 1 UAH per liter. At Socar, the price of DP+ rose by 1 hryvnia per liter.

Meanwhile, at KLO stations, A-95 gasoline rose by 50 kopecks per liter, diesel fuel and DP+ by 1 hryvnia per liter, and autogas by 50 kopecks per liter. At “Ukrnafta,” the price of autogas rose by 1 UAH/liter. At BRSM-Nafta, A-95 gasoline became 45 kopecks per liter cheaper, while diesel fuel rose by 1.82 UAH per liter and autogas by 1.47 UAH per liter.

Currently, the most expensive fuel is offered by the Okko, WOG, and Socar chains, while the lowest prices are traditionally found at BRSM-Nafta and Ukrnafta gas stations.

It should be noted that global food prices may rise by the end of 2027.

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