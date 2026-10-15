Diesel and natural gas prices have risen in Ukraine; here's how much fuel costs at gas stations on October 15

As of October 15, 2026, several of Ukraine’s largest gas station chains have adjusted their fuel prices. The average price of A-95 gasoline at these chains is about 90.34 UAH per liter, and diesel fuel is 99.86 UAH per liter.

Ukraine’s largest gas station chains have updated their fuel prices. Compared to the previous day, gasoline prices at the UPG chain rose by 2 UAH/liter, while diesel and DP+ prices increased by 1 UAH/liter. Meanwhile, at Okko, the price of gas, diesel fuel, and DP+ rose by 1 UAH per liter. At WOG, autogas rose by 60 kopecks per liter, and at Socar, diesel fuel and DP+ rose by 1 UAH per liter. At “BRSM-Nafta,” autogas prices rose by 70 kopecks per liter, and at “Ukrnafta,” they rose by 1 hryvnia per liter.

Currently, the most expensive fuel is offered by the Okko, WOG, and Socar chains, while the lowest prices are traditionally found at BRSM-Nafta and Ukrnafta gas stations.

As a reminder, berry prices are rising in Ukraine due to a European shortage.

Changes in the dollar exchange rate may affect the cost of a number of products in Ukrainian stores. Goods that Ukraine imports or produces from foreign raw materials are most at risk of becoming more expensive.

Ukraine has seen a rise in wholesale prices for domestically grown tomatoes. At the capital’s wholesale market, prices for red, pink, and ground tomatoes have risen. At the same time, prices in retail chains vary significantly depending on the type of product, region, and the availability of special promotional offers.

Read us on