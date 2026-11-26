On Friday, November 27, the world will celebrate the traditional Black Friday, and Cyber Monday will kick off on November 30. Over the past decade, the American tradition of post-Thanksgiving sales has evolved into one of the world’s largest marketing campaigns, involving electronics manufacturers, retail chains, banks, logistics companies, and technology corporations.

At the same time, for businesses, Black Friday has long ceased to be merely an opportunity to sell off remaining inventory before Christmas. Companies use discounts to attract new customers, increase average transaction value, collect consumer data, and encourage future purchases.

UA.News examined how Black Friday and Cyber Monday originated, why this American tradition became a global economic phenomenon, how stores profit from discounts, and just how beneficial such sales are for shoppers themselves.

How Black Friday Came About and Why Police Initially Hated It

The history of Black Friday began long before the advent of online stores and modern marketing technologies. In the U.S., the day after Thanksgiving gradually became the unofficial start of the Christmas shopping season.

As early as the first half of the 20th century, American department stores used holiday parades to attract shoppers’ attention. One of the most famous was the Macy’s parade, which took place for the first time in New York City in 1924. Such events gave retail chains the opportunity to stimulate demand ahead of Christmas.

However, the name Black Friday did not originally have a positive connotation for businesses.

In the early 1960s, Philadelphia police began referring to the day after Thanksgiving as Black Friday due to traffic gridlock, overcrowded stores, and huge crowds on the streets.

The situation was exacerbated by the traditional football game between the U.S. Military Academy and the U.S. Naval Academy, which drew large numbers of tourists to the city. Police were forced to work overtime, control the crowds, and deal with a surge in thefts.

Local business owners tried to shake off the negative associations and even suggested renaming the day Big Friday. However, the new name did not catch on.

Later, retail chains offered their own explanation of the term. In traditional accounting, losses were recorded in red ink, while profits were recorded in black. According to this marketing interpretation, Black Friday symbolized the day when stores supposedly transitioned from losses to profits.

How Cyber Monday Came About and Why Stores Created Another Day of Sales

Until the early 21st century, Black Friday remained primarily a traditional retail holiday. Shoppers would line up outside stores as early as the night before, and retail chains would open early, offering a limited selection of goods at exceptionally low prices.

However, with the growth of e-commerce, American retailers noticed an interesting trend: after the holiday weekend ended, consumers continued to actively shop online.

In 2005, a division of the National Retail Federation (NRF) coined the term “Cyber Monday.” One reason for the popularity of online shopping on Mondays was the uneven access to high-speed internet at the time. For many Americans, their internet connection at work was significantly faster than at home. Upon returning to their offices after the holiday weekend, they could browse catalogs and place orders more comfortably.

Online retailers decided to capitalize on this consumer behavior and created a separate sales day intended to be a digital alternative to Black Friday.

Over time, the spread of smartphones, mobile internet, and electronic payments effectively blurred the line between the two marketing events. Traditional stores began actively selling products online, while online platforms started running promotions even before the start of the holiday weekend.

As a result, instead of two separate sale days, the concept of Cyber Week emerged—a period of large-scale discounts spanning several days or even weeks.

How Black Friday Became a Global Industry Worth Hundreds of Billions of Dollars

E-commerce was the main factor behind Black Friday’s international popularity. Major e-commerce platforms gained the ability to run sales simultaneously across dozens of national markets, regardless of local holidays and traditions.

Black Friday has spread to the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Canada, Brazil, Australia, Ukraine, and other countries where Thanksgiving, in its American form, is not celebrated at all.

At the same time, the success of the American model has spurred the development of other large-scale shopping events. Online retailers have begun creating their own shopping holidays, tying them to specific dates, seasons, or special marketing campaigns.

According to Adobe Analytics, in the U.S. alone, consumers spent $44.2 billion at online stores during the five days from Thanksgiving to Cyber Monday in 2025. On Black Friday alone, Americans spent $11.8 billion online, and on Cyber Monday, they spent $14.25 billion.

These sales have also become an important indicator of the state of the global economy. Analysts and investors use Black Friday results to assess consumer purchasing power, consumer sentiment, and the financial outlook for retail chains.

If shoppers are spending money actively, this may indicate the resilience of consumer demand. If, on the other hand, retailers are forced to offer ever-larger discounts to sustain sales, this may signal economic problems or excess inventory.

However, record sales volumes do not necessarily mean record profits for stores. This is one of the key characteristics of the Black Friday economy.

How Stores Make Money by Selling Discounted Goods

At first glance, the Black Friday business model seems contradictory. Stores lower prices, spend extra money on advertising, hire staff, and increase the strain on their logistics. However, with proper planning, even significant discounts can be profitable for businesses.

One of the main mechanisms is increased sales volume. For example, a store purchases merchandise for 600 UAH and sells it for 1,000 UAH. The gross profit per unit is 400 UAH, excluding other operating expenses. If the store sells 1,000 such items, its revenue is 1 million UAH, and its gross profit is 400,000 UAH.

During Black Friday, the company reduces the price by 20%—to 800 UAH. The gross profit per unit is cut in half. However, if the store sells 2,500 units as a result of the promotion, its revenue increases to 2 million UAH, and its gross profit rises to 500,000 UAH.

Thus, despite the decrease in profitability per individual purchase, the business’s total gross profit increases by 25%.

At the same time, this model works only if there is a sufficient increase in demand. If the number of customers does not increase enough or if advertising and shipping costs turn out to be too high, the sale may result in losses for the store.

That is why retailers carefully calculate the size of discounts for different product categories. They analyze sales history, customer behavior, competitors’ offers, purchase prices, and inventory levels.

Price elasticity of demand also plays an important role—it’s a measure of how strongly consumers react to changes in the price of a product. If a 10% price reduction leads to a significant increase in sales, the store can reap economic benefits. If, on the other hand, customers show virtually no reaction to the discount, the company simply loses a portion of its potential profit.

How Stores Encourage Shoppers to Spend More Money

One of the key performance indicators for Black Friday is the average transaction value—the amount a customer spends per order.

To increase this figure, companies use a whole range of marketing tools:

free shipping on orders over a certain amount;

an additional discount when purchasing multiple items;

gifts for orders exceeding a set amount;

personalized promo codes;

increased cashback;

product bundles;

bonuses for your next purchase.

For example, a customer plans to spend 1,800 UAH on an item they need. However, the store offers free shipping on orders of 2,500 UAH or more. Instead of paying 100 UAH for shipping, the customer can add 700 UAH worth of items to their cart, viewing this decision as a way to save money.

As a result, the store generates significantly higher revenue, even though the customer did not initially plan to purchase additional items.

Another mechanism is psychological pricing. A crossed-out old price serves as a reference point for the buyer, against which they assess the value of the offer. An item priced at 10,000 UAH may seem expensive. However, if a crossed-out price of 20,000 UAH is displayed next to it, the consumer may perceive the same purchase as an opportunity to save 10,000 UAH.

At the same time, the actual market value of the product may be significantly lower than the listed original price. Companies also actively exploit the fear of missing out—known as FOMO. Countdown timers, notifications about limited stock, and the number of other buyers create a sense of urgency.

In its study, the U.S. Federal Trade Commission (FTC) classifies fake timers and other deceptive interface elements as so-called dark patterns—marketing mechanisms that can push consumers toward unwanted decisions.

With the growth of e-commerce, these tools have become more sophisticated. Online retailers can test different variations of website designs, messages, and promotional offers to determine which ones most effectively drive purchases.

How Genuine Are Black Friday Discounts?

Record-breaking sales during Black Friday do not mean that consumers are getting the best deals. A significant portion of products can be purchased at the same or even lower prices at other times of the year.

On November 24, 2026, the British consumer advocacy organization Which? released the results of a study in which experts analyzed more than 250,000 price offers on 756 products across eight major retail chains, including Amazon, Argos, Boots, Currys, and John Lewis.

It turned out that only 22% of the products surveyed were sold at the lowest price of the year during Black Friday. Consumers could purchase the remaining products at the same or a lower price outside of the large-scale sale.

One marketing tactic that allows retailers to advertise significant discounts is comparing the promotional price of a product to the manufacturer’s suggested retail price, rather than the price at which it is typically sold.

For example, a TV costs 28,000 UAH in a store throughout the year, even though the manufacturer’s suggested retail price is 40,000 UAH.

During Black Friday, the store lowers the price of the TV to 25,000 UAH. However, on the promotional price tag, it crosses out not the regular price of 28,000 UAH, but the manufacturer’s suggested retail price of 40,000 UAH.

As a result, the buyer sees a discount of nearly 38% and believes they are saving 15,000 UAH. In reality, however, the TV has only become 3,000 UAH cheaper, and the actual discount compared to the regular price is about 11%.

Why Black Friday May Gradually Lose Its Uniqueness

One of the main problems facing the modern sales industry is that discounts are no longer a rare occurrence. Throughout the year, retail chains hold seasonal sales, holiday promotions, store anniversaries, advertising campaigns for individual brands, and their own versions of Black Friday.

Amazon holds Prime Day, Chinese e-commerce platforms celebrate Singles’ Day on November 11, and other companies create their own marketing events.

As a result, consumers are gradually getting used to constant promotions and may postpone purchases in anticipation of the next price drop. For businesses, this creates the risk of so-called discount dependency. If shoppers stop perceiving the regular price as fair, stores are forced to hold sales regularly to maintain demand.

This intensifies competition, puts pressure on companies’ profit margins, and increases marketing costs. At the same time, it is difficult for large retailers to opt out of Black Friday, as they risk losing customers who, during this period, are specifically looking for good deals from competitors.

Over more than half a century, Black Friday has evolved from a traffic gridlock on the streets of Philadelphia into a global economic industry worth hundreds of billions of dollars.

Today, it generates revenue not only for stores but also for manufacturers, marketplaces, advertising platforms, banks, logistics operators, and artificial intelligence developers.

At the same time, the main product of modern Black Friday is increasingly not the discount itself, but the customer’s attention, loyalty, and willingness to return to the store after the sales end. And while for consumers Black Friday is an opportunity to spend less, for businesses its main goal remains the opposite—to get consumers to spend more.

Read us on