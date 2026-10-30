France’s economy contracted by 0.1% in the third quarter of 2026 after recording zero growth in the previous three months. Anadolu Agency reports, citing data from the French statistical agency INSEE.

Second quarterly contraction

This is the second contraction in France’s gross domestic product since the beginning of the year. In the first quarter, the country’s GDP fell by 0.2%.

At the same time, household consumer spending increased by 0.4% from July to September. In the second quarter, it rose by 0.2%. Government consumption increased by 0.3% during the reporting period.

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Investment and exports declined

Investment fell by 0.6% in the third quarter, extending the downturn after a 0.5% decline in the previous quarter. Foreign trade also affected economic activity: exports dropped by 1.7%, while import volumes remained virtually unchanged.

Net exports reduced GDP growth by 0.6 percentage points.

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