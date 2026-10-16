Malaysia’s economy grew by 5.3% year-on-year in the third quarter of 2026, according to an advance estimate by the statistics department. This was slower than in the second quarter, when the country’s gross domestic product increased by 6%. Channel NewsAsia reports.

Sector dynamics

From July to September, growth was recorded in all sectors of the economy except mining and quarrying. In this sector, the indicator declined by 4.9% compared with the same period last year.

The services sector grew by 5.4%, while manufacturing increased by 7.5%. The statistics department attributed industrial growth to export-oriented industries. The construction sector added 6%, in particular due to increased activity in projects to create data centers.

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Government forecasts and central bank decision

Last week, the Malaysian government raised its economic growth forecast for 2026 for the second time this year. The economy is expected to expand closer to the upper end of the 4.8–5.3% range. For 2027, the government forecasts growth of 4.2–5.2%.

The central bank has kept its key rate at 2.75% since May last year. It was lowered amid uncertainty over global tariffs. Final data on Malaysia’s third-quarter GDP are due to be released on November 18.

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