Mexico’s economy grew by 3.7% in September 2026 compared with the same month of the previous year. This was the highest annual growth rate since the beginning of the year, according to preliminary seasonally adjusted data from the national statistics agency INEGI, as reported by Mexico News Daily.

The September figure exceeded growth of 3.3% in July and the previous estimate of a 3.2% expansion of the economy in August. On a monthly basis, the economy grew by 0.1% in September, while INEGI had estimated growth of 0.5% in August.

Growth in services and industry

The tertiary sector, which includes services, increased by 4% year on year in September after 3.7% in August. The secondary sector, which covers manufacturing, construction, mining and electricity generation, grew by 3.6%, the same as a month earlier.

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INEGI did not release preliminary data for the primary sector. Final figures for September are expected to be published at the end of November, so the current estimates may be revised.

Third-quarter estimate

Gabriela Siller, director of economic analysis at Banco Base, suggested that third-quarter 2026 data could show Mexico’s GDP growth of 0.99% compared with the previous quarter and 3.04% year on year. In the first quarter, the economy grew by 0.4% year on year, and by 1.9% in the second quarter.

Mexico’s GDP grew by 0.8% in 2025. Earlier this month, the International Monetary Fund raised its forecast for Mexican economic growth in 2026 from 1.2% to 1.5%.

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