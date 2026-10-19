Pakistan’s economy grew by 2% in April–June — OilPrice

Pakistan’s economy grew by 2% in the quarter ending in June, which was the fourth quarter of the 2026 fiscal year. This was more than twice as slow as the pace in January–March, when gross domestic product increased by 4.42%.

As OilPrice reports, the figure was also below the expectations of economists surveyed by Bloomberg, who had forecast growth of 3.5%. The data were released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics.

Industry contracted

In April–June, Pakistan’s industrial sector contracted by 4.7%. At the same time, agriculture and services grew by more than 3.5%.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

The report links the slowdown to higher energy costs and irregular supplies of liquefied natural gas from Qatar. Disruptions to shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, according to the publication, are increasing the country’s costs of purchasing gas and fuel.

Fiscal-year forecast lowered

For the fiscal year ending in June, Pakistan expects GDP growth of 3.65%. The previous estimate was 3.70%.

Last week, the head of Pakistan’s state LNG importer said there was a risk of natural gas shortages in winter due to significant disruptions in LNG supplies from Qatar and the United Arab Emirates through the Strait of Hormuz. Last year, Pakistan received 99% of its LNG imports from Qatar under long-term contracts, while it has now been forced to buy more expensive gas on the spot market. According to OilPrice, LNG import costs for the coming months could exceed $1 billion.

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