Taiwan’s economy has remained in a boom phase for the tenth consecutive month, driven by strong demand for artificial intelligence equipment. The economic monitoring indicator rose to 41 points from a revised 40 points in August, Taipei Times reported, citing Taiwan’s National Development Council.

This is the longest run of readings at a level signaling a boom since such data began to be collected in 1984. Chen Mei-chu, director of the council’s economic development department, linked the trend to structural changes caused by AI investments. According to her, Taiwan’s extensive supply chain makes it possible for the economic effect to spread beyond major chip manufacturers.

AI demand supports manufacturing

Rising demand for AI equipment is also creating opportunities for suppliers of copper foil, circuit board substrates and specialized chemicals. The expansion of major companies supports small and medium-sized businesses, while the positions of local chip manufacturers strengthen their ability to influence prices.

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According to TrendForce estimates, global cloud service providers will spend about $957 billion on capital investments this year, and the amount could exceed $1.5 trillion next year. Taiwanese companies supply the chips, components and equipment needed to build AI infrastructure.

Indicators maintain positive momentum

Leading indicators, which reflect the economy’s outlook for the next six months, rose by 0.56% to 104.69 points. Growth was recorded in the floor area of construction starts, the export orders trend index, manufacturing sentiment and stock prices.

Current economic condition indicators added 0.01% to reach 105.21 points. They were supported by higher turnover in wholesale and retail trade and food service establishments, stronger exports, and an increase in overtime hours in industry and services. The council expects investment in AI infrastructure to continue supporting Taiwan’s exports of electronics and information and communications technology products.

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