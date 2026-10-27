More than 500 economists surveyed by Reuters in October raised their inflation forecasts for 2027 for 31 of the 50 economies studied. Experts are increasingly concerned that global price pressures could become entrenched not only because of higher energy prices caused by the conflict in the Middle East.

Channel NewsAsia reports that inflation forecasts for 2027 were raised for 15 of the 21 advanced economies covered by the survey. Over the past three quarterly surveys, median inflation expectations for the United Kingdom increased by 0.7 percentage points, for the eurozone by 0.5 points, and for the United States by 0.2 points. The forecast for India was raised by 0.4 points and for Brazil by 0.5 points.

Energy prices and price pressures

Oil prices, which have remained above $100 per barrel since October 7, exceeded $117 last week and reached a six-month high. Since the start of the US and Israeli war with Iran, which has lasted nearly eight months, they have risen by more than 60%.

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HSBC chief economist Janet Henry said that her concerns about inflation had intensified. In her view, the longer the situation in the Middle East escalates and the broader the range of price pressures becomes, the higher the likelihood of more persistent inflation.

Growth forecast revisions

At the same time, survey participants improved their forecasts for global economic growth: to 3.0% in 2026 and 3.2% in 2027, compared with 2.9% and 3.1%, respectively, expected in the July survey. The forecast for 2027 is nevertheless below the International Monetary Fund's estimate of 3.4%.

Economists link the resilience of economic activity, in particular, to the investment cycle in artificial intelligence. Since last year, global investment in AI technologies has exceeded $1 trillion. For the United States, which leads in capital expenditure on AI, economic growth is forecast at 2.3% in 2026 and 2.1% in 2027.

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