Former Italian economy minister Pier Carlo Padoan will step down as chairman of UniCredit’s board of directors after the end of his current term. Italy’s second-largest bank announced this, ANSA English reports.

Reason for the decision

According to the bank, 76-year-old Padoan decided to leave the post for personal reasons. He will work with the bank’s nominations committee chairman, Jeffrey Hedberg, to find a suitable successor and ensure an orderly handover.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Management statement

UniCredit CEO Andrea Orcel thanked Padoan for his leadership and support since the start of his tenure. According to Orcel, Padoan was a source of sound advice and wisdom, and he highly valued their partnership.

Orcel also stated that the board of directors, the GEC and he himself are focused on implementing the bank’s strategy and will continue this work during the transition of the board chairman and beyond.

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