South African exports to China rose by about 25% from May to August, Chinese Ambassador to South Africa Wu Peng said. According to him, this happened after Beijing introduced zero tariffs for African states with which China maintains diplomatic relations. TimesLIVE writes about this.

Trade between China and South Africa

According to Wu Peng, total trade between China and South Africa reached nearly $15 billion from May to August. This is almost 24% more than in the same period of the previous year.

Shipments from China to South Africa increased by 23% during this time, according to the ambassador. Exports of agricultural products from South Africa to China amounted to nearly $500 million and rose by more than 35% year-on-year. Shipments from South Africa to China of mechanical and electronic goods, chemical products, and passenger cars also increased.

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Protocol on cherry exports

In September, South Africa and China signed a new protocol on exports of South African cherries to the Chinese market. Wu Peng said that the sides expect future negotiations on access to the Chinese market for other agricultural goods.

The Chinese diplomat believes that zero tariffs could help South Africa diversify its exports beyond mineral resources and increase sales of goods with higher added value. In his assessment, such a policy could also make the country a more competitive manufacturing base for companies focused on exports to China.

Among Chinese companies investing or expressing interest in investing in South Africa, the ambassador named automaker Chery and cement producer West China Cement. He linked such investments to potential support for local industrialization and job creation.

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