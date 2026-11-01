South Korea's exports rose by 93.7% year on year in October, to $115.28 billion. This was the fastest growth since January 1974 and slightly above the median forecast of economists, who expected an increase of 93.2%, Channel NewsAsia reports.

Impact of the calendar and AI demand

In September, the country's exports increased by 83.7%. South Korea's trade ministry explained the October figure in part by a higher number of working days due to differences in the dates of the local Chuseok holiday.

Semiconductor exports rose by 259.4%. The ministry linked this to sustained high prices and shipment volumes amid continued investments by major technology companies in production capacity as they compete for leadership in artificial intelligence. Overseas sales of computers jumped by 496.6% due to increased demand for servers for AI services.

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Imports and trade surplus

South Korea's imports rose by 36% in October, to $72.78 billion. This was the largest annual increase since January 2022; in September, the figure was 26%.

The country's monthly trade balance surplus reached $42.5 billion. At the same time, it was lower than the record $49.97 billion recorded in the previous month.

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