South Korea's exports rise 105% thanks to chips — Channel NewsAsia

In South Korea, exports during the first 20 days of October increased by 105.4% compared with the same period last year. The growth was driven by record semiconductor sales amid global investment in artificial intelligence, Channel NewsAsia reported, citing customs data. The customs data were released on Wednesday, October 21.

Record daily average

On average per working day, exports increased by 65.9% and reached a record $4.74 billion. The data cover the period from October 1 to 20.

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Semiconductor sales

Semiconductor exports increased by 222.5%. This category accounted for 44.7% of South Korea's total exports during the specified period.

September results

In September, South Korea's exports rose by 83.7% year-on-year, the largest increase since February 1974. Monthly exports exceeded $120 billion for the first time then.

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