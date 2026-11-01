Australia’s Energy North has abandoned the indicative timeline for launching the 1-gigawatt Project Ares data center in Australia’s Northern Territory. In regulatory documents four months earlier, the company stated that the first supply of electricity to the facility was due to take place on June 28, 2028.

As Channel NewsAsia reports, the decision was made after the Northern Territory environmental regulator on October 7 paused the seven-week period for determining the requirements the project must meet. The regulator said it would seek advice from the federal government, which is developing approaches to data centers and artificial intelligence infrastructure.

Company awaits regulator’s requirements

Energy North Vice President of Project Development Daniel Hunter said that the June 2028 date was an indicative timeline at the time the documents were submitted and that the company is no longer working toward it. According to him, new deadlines will be determined after the regulator sets conditions for the environmental impact assessment.

Project Ares is planned for a cattle ranch in remote northern Australia, 683 kilometers from the nearest city. Energy North says it has financing arrangements for a complex with gas and solar generation, but Hunter did not name potential financiers.

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Concerns about the project

The proposed campus is to cover 191 square kilometers. It is to include a gas turbine system, a solar power plant, an airstrip, and accommodation for 4,300 workers during the construction period.

The Northern Territory Environment Protection Authority identified ten possible types of project impact, including pressure on water systems and risks to Indigenous sacred sites. The agency also reported a low level of confidence in the effectiveness of the proposed measures to manage potentially significant impacts.

Another company, Beetaloo Energy, is proposing a data center near Darwin with twice the capacity. The combined capacity of the two planned facilities would be 3 gigawatts — approximately ten times greater than the peak demand of the entire Northern Territory power grid.

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