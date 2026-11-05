In Singapore, DBS board member Anthony Lim will become chairman of DBS Group Holdings and DBS Bank on January 1, 2027, succeeding Peter Seah. Seah will leave the boards of both companies on December 31, 2026, after 16 years at the helm of the bank, Channel NewsAsia reports.

Leadership change

After his term ends, 80-year-old Peter Seah will serve as a senior adviser for one year. DBS described Lim's appointment as part of its board renewal process.

Sixty-eight-year-old Anthony Lim has served on the boards of DBS Group Holdings and DBS Bank since April 2020. He currently chairs the remuneration and management development committee and is also a member of the board risk management committee and the board executive committee.

As chairman of the remuneration and management development committee, Lim played a key role in leadership succession planning, including during Tan Su Shan's transition to the position of DBS chief executive officer. He also oversaw remuneration policy and talent development.

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DBS experience and results

Before joining DBS, Lim worked for 19 years at Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC and left executive positions there in 2017. Earlier, he held senior positions at Bankers Trust in Singapore, London and New York.

Peter Seah joined the boards of DBS Group Holdings and DBS Bank in November 2009 and became chairman in May 2010. During his chairmanship, the bank underwent a major digital transformation and expanded higher-yielding business lines.

According to DBS, during this period the group's income more than tripled, while net profit increased more than fourfold. In July 2026, DBS's market capitalization exceeded S$200 billion, making it the country's largest listed company.

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