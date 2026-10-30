Estonian agricultural group Agrone has completed the acquisition of Latvia’s largest dairy processing group, which includes AS Rīgas piena kombināts and AS Valmieras piens. As a result of the deal, Latvia’s well-known Kārums curd dessert brand became an asset of the Estonian group, LSM English reports.

Details of the deal

Through its parent company, Agrone Group acquired 100% of the shares in SIA Food Union Management from Food Union Luxembourg Holdings II S.à r.l. Food Union Management holds controlling stakes in both Latvian dairy companies.

The deal was financed by SEB. It was completed after obtaining the necessary approvals from competition authorities in Estonia and Latvia. The parties have not disclosed the acquisition price.

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The group’s plans

Agrone Management Board Chairman Raul Jeets described the deal as historic for the dairy industry of Estonia and Latvia. According to him, combining Agrone’s experience in raw milk production with the capabilities of Rīgas piena kombināts and Valmieras piens in processing, product development and sales should strengthen the group’s competitiveness.

Jeets also said that Agrone had sought for several years to expand its operations from milk production into processing. The company sees the acquisition as a strategic step to develop its business in the Baltics and expand exports beyond the region.

AS Rīgas piena kombināts Management Board Chairman Arturs Čirjevskis said that the company is pleased to join a Baltic dairy group covering the entire production chain. According to LSM English, the change of ownership should not lead to immediate changes in the day-to-day operations of Rīgas piena kombināts and Valmieras piens or in relations with employees, customers, milk suppliers and other partners. Production and deliveries will continue as usual.

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