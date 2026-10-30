European air traffic in 2026 may be approximately 110,000 flights lower than previously expected due to ongoing conflicts in the Middle East. This was reported by Anadolu Agency, citing a forecast by the European Organisation for the Safety of Air Navigation, Eurocontrol.

Growth forecast lowered

The number of flights in the European Civil Aviation Conference region is expected to grow by 1.7% in 2026, according to the updated estimate, reaching 11.2 million. The previous forecast projected growth of 2.7%, so the estimate was lowered by one percentage point.

Eurocontrol said that changes to flight routes in the region and rising aviation fuel prices affected the industry’s outlook. At the same time, the organisation forecasts accelerating growth in 2027: the number of flights may increase by 3.2% and reach 11.6 million.

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Scenarios for 2027–2032

Eurocontrol’s baseline scenario envisages stabilisation of the situation in the Middle East by the end of the first quarter of 2027. The pessimistic scenario allows for tensions to continue until the end of the first quarter of 2028. In that case, high fuel costs and weak economic growth could constrain demand for air travel.

The organisation expects the recovery of air traffic to become more noticeable next year. At the same time, Eurocontrol notes that it could be stronger in Türkiye and some countries of the Eastern Mediterranean. On average, from 2026 to 2032, the number of flights in Europe is forecast to grow by 2.1% annually and could reach around 12.8 million in 2032.

Current network indicators

In September, an average of 35,679 flights per day operated in European airspace, 2.5% more than a month earlier. The busiest day was September 4, when 37,548 flights were recorded. Total delays due to air traffic flow management exceeded 2.4 million minutes. Operational performance was affected by capacity constraints, adverse weather and air traffic management issues.

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