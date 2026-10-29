In France, Franco-British satellite operator Eutelsat forecasts more than €10 billion in revenue from commercial services in 2032–2040 due to its leading role in the European IRIS² satellite network. Channel NewsAsia reports, citing a company statement.

A network of 330 satellites

Eutelsat was selected to lead the low Earth orbit segment of the European Union’s IRIS² project. The network is to consist of 330 satellites. The launch of the first spacecraft is scheduled for 2029, while services are expected to begin in 2030.

The Paris-headquartered company said its order backlog includes €8.9 billion in revenue from the design and construction of IRIS². This revenue is expected to be recognized mainly in 2027–2031. Eutelsat’s total order backlog rose to €12.1 billion from €3.4 billion at the end of June.

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Investments and quarterly results

Eutelsat plans to invest a total of €3.39 billion in shared and commercial IRIS² infrastructure in 2027–2034. In return, the company expects to gain access to capacity more than twice its current OneWeb capabilities.

OneWeb, which is owned by Eutelsat, has more than 600 satellites in low Earth orbit. The company also plans to expand the network by another 229 satellites, spending €1 billion on this.

At the same time, in the first quarter, revenue from Eutelsat’s four operating divisions fell 2.1% year-on-year on a like-for-like basis to €278.3 million in the three months to the end of September. This was below the average forecast of €291 million by analysts surveyed by the company. Eutelsat confirmed its financial targets for 2026–2027 and 2028–2029.

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