The European Commission in Brussels, Belgium, has launched an investigation into Booking.com to determine whether the platform is properly combating fraudulent accommodation listings and phishing schemes in line with EU rules for online content. This was reported by Channel NewsAsia.

What regulators will examine

The European Commission opened proceedings following a preliminary review and an analysis of Booking.com’s risk assessment reports submitted for this year and the three previous years. Regulators will focus on fake listings, including offers for non-existent accommodation facilities, impersonation fraud, as well as accommodation offers that do not meet requirements.

The Commission will also examine whether the company properly identified and assessed systemic risks associated with such violations, and whether it took measures to mitigate them.

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Phishing and advertising listings

A separate part of the review will concern phishing schemes that use Booking.com booking and guest data shared with accommodation service providers. The European Commission will also examine paid listings with enhanced promotion that may not be clearly marked as advertising.

Under the EU Digital Services Act, large online platforms must more actively combat illegal and harmful content. Violations may result in a fine of up to 6% of global annual turnover. European Commissioner for Technology Henna Virkkunen stated that Europeans should be able to book a holiday without fear of becoming victims of fraud.

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