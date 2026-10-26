In Brussels, the European Commission approved an action plan by the Chinese online platform Temu to remedy a breach of the EU Digital Services Act. The decision was made after the company was fined €200 million in May for insufficient measures against the sale of illegal goods, Channel NewsAsia reports.

Five measures in the plan

Temu’s plan includes five measures to remedy the breach. The European Commission, which acts as the EU regulator, said the platform must conduct an interim risk assessment within four months.

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A representative of Temu, which is owned by PDD Holdings, said the company welcomes the European Commission’s approval of its plan. The planned steps include an assessment of potential shortcomings in the content moderation system.

Fee for low-value parcels

Since the beginning of July, Temu, Shein and other e-commerce platforms have also been paying the EU-introduced €3 fee for low-value parcels. Previously, shipments worth less than €150 were imported into the European Union duty-free.

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