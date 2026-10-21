In Lagos, Nigeria, the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has begun receiving concession payments from the Murtala Muhammed domestic terminal, MMA2, after resolving a nearly 20-year dispute with Bi-Courtney Aviation Services Limited.

As Premium Times Nigeria reports, Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development Festus Keyamo announced this during the formalisation of the agreement involving the federal government, FAAN, Bi-Courtney and Stabilini Visinoni Limited. According to the minister, FAAN had received no revenue from MMA2 for 20 years because of the disputes.

Resumption of payments

The agreement provides for the resumption of concession fee payments to FAAN. Bi-Courtney agreed to waive outstanding claims against the federal government. At the same time, the government and FAAN will waive specified historical financial and other claims against the concessionaire, including accrued concession fees and related payments incurred before the agreement was concluded.

Nigeria’s Federal Executive Council approved the negotiated settlement framework on 30 April 2026. Keyamo said the agreement is intended to resolve previous differences and define the parties’ contractual obligations more clearly going forward.

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Terms of the agreement

The arrangement also concerns the General Aviation Terminal, known as the old domestic airport. Under the revised agreement, it is the property of the federal government and will be managed by FAAN.

The government also agreed to allow Bi-Courtney to expand the MMA2 apron and handle regional flights within Africa there, subject to the terminal’s available capacity. Separate lease arrangements concern a four-star hotel and conference centre near the airport, which have remained unfinished for years.

The dispute arose over a concession agreement signed on 24 April 2003 for the design, construction, operation and subsequent transfer of the domestic terminal. The concession initially ran for 12 years from 7 May 2007, and its term was later extended to 36 years. Disagreements over contractual obligations, financial claims and the boundaries of the concession led to numerous court cases.

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