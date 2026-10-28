The first 10 members of Vietnam’s International Financial Centre expect to mobilize and invest about $2.7 billion in the country’s business hub, Ho Chi Minh City, by 2027. Channel NewsAsia reports, citing a statement from the centre.

Members’ commitments

The first 10 members include holding companies linked to Keppel Asset Management, AG&P LNG and VinaCapital International Partners. They announced commitments to mobilize more than $2 billion for projects in infrastructure, energy, data centres, education and renewable energy.

Separately, Keppel is exploring the possibility of creating co-investment platforms with international partners. According to the centre’s estimate, such mechanisms could mobilize up to another $1 billion.

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Financial centres in two cities

The Vietnamese government is focusing on developing international financial centres in Ho Chi Minh City and Da Nang. This is part of a strategy to attract foreign investment, deepen capital markets and strengthen the country’s role in regional finance.

Under legislation approved last year, financial-centre members will be able to access international financing and conduct transactions in foreign currencies. The centres will also operate under international accounting and financial regulation standards, including capital adequacy and liquidity requirements for banks with local and foreign ownership.

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