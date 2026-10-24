In Lagos, Nigeria, the France–Nigeria Business Forum, scheduled for October 29, 2026, was postponed after the presidents of Nigeria and France jointly decided to defer French President Emmanuel Macron’s state visit. A date for the forum has not yet been set, while the state visit is expected in 2027.

A new date for the forum has not been announced

The France–Nigeria Business Council informed participants about the postponement by email. The message said that the updated date and organizational details of the forum would be communicated once confirmed. Premium Times Nigeria reports.

Macron’s visit was a key part of the planned forum, which was intended to strengthen partnerships between French and Nigerian companies. It was also planned to take place as part of French Week, organized by the Franco-Nigerian Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

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Reasons for deferring the visit

Premium Times Nigeria previously reported that the decision to defer the trip was linked to protests in France, upcoming presidential elections in Nigeria, and a recently confirmed case of Ebola in the country. According to the publication, Macron feared that a trip to Nigeria amid demonstrations in France could be perceived as an insensitive and irresponsible move.

Nigerian President Bola Tinubu, according to the publication, also expressed concern that the visit, about three months before the elections, could prompt accusations of foreign influence. Macron’s trip was meant to reciprocate Tinubu’s three-day state visit to France in 2024, which was dedicated to strengthening political, economic, and cultural ties.

In July, France’s ambassador to Nigeria and ECOWAS, Marc Fonbaustier, said that the presidents planned to assess the development of bilateral relations and identify further areas of cooperation.

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