New data showed that France’s combined tax and social burden amounts to 46% of gross domestic product and is the highest figure among EU countries. France 24 reported this in an edition of Business Daily.

Public debt

The outlet also reports that France’s public debt continues to grow. The tax burden and debt data were released amid discussions about the state of the country’s public finances.

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Protests and minimum wage

New street protests took place in France over insufficient funding for education and declining purchasing power. Against this backdrop, the government is proposing a small increase in the minimum wage.

In the same edition, France 24 also reported that shares of US technology giants are moving in different directions. According to the outlet, the artificial intelligence boom is prompting companies to make significant capital expenditures.

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