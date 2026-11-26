After the liberalization of controlled natural gas exports, natural gas on Ukraine’s domestic unregulated market continued to trade, on average, at half the price of gas sold abroad, according to the Association of Gas Producers of Ukraine (AGPU).

In October, gas on the domestic market for delivery the following month cost about 19,500 UAH per thousand cubic meters, excluding VAT, while the weighted average price of export sales was 42,298 UAH.

In November, prices on the domestic market for delivery the following month stood at about 21,600 UAH per thousand cubic meters, excluding VAT, compared to 40,249 UAH under export contracts. At the same time, Ukrainian gas sold abroad was, on average, about 10% cheaper than the weighted average price of futures contracts on the Dutch TTF hub, and the AGCU attributed the trading activity to European traders’ interest in Ukrainian gas.

Source: Association of Gas Producers of Ukraine (AGPU).

On October 15, Ukrainian companies offered natural gas for export for the first time since the start of the full-scale war. Approximately 12.75 million cubic meters of gas were sold during the first auction on the Ukrainian Energy Exchange (UEEX).

The global gas shortage could last until at least the summer of 2027.

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