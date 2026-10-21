US photo company Getty Images on October 21, 2026, began voluntary Chapter 11 proceedings in the US Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware. This is part of the previously announced plan to restructure debt and take the company private.

Reorganization plan

As The Hindu International reports, Getty Images has begun the process required for formal approval of its prepackaged reorganization plan. To implement this plan, the company initiated proceedings involving certain of its divisions in the United States.

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Expected timeline

In a press release, Getty Images stated that it resorted to the Chapter 11 procedure in order to implement the reorganization plan in the most efficient way. The company expects to complete the financial restructuring by the end of the year. After the process is completed, Getty Images is expected to become a private company.

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