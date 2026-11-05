Channel NewsAsia, citing Reuters, reported that, according to Bloomberg, Goldman Sachs and Apollo Global Management are in talks with investors about selling stakes in approximately $40 billion in financing for AI chips for SpaceX.

Stakes of up to $500 million

According to Bloomberg, citing people familiar with the matter, the companies have already approached potential buyers regarding the multi-tranche financing. Some investors were offered the opportunity to purchase stakes worth up to $500 million before the formal syndication process began.

According to Bloomberg, the deal was structured so that the debt would not appear on SpaceX's balance sheet. The publication calls it the largest recorded deal of this type for financing graphics processing units.

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Equipment leasing for SpaceX

Reuters was unable to independently verify Bloomberg's report. Goldman Sachs declined to comment, while Apollo Global Management and SpaceX did not respond to the agency's requests for comment.

In October, SpaceX said that an entity affiliated with Apollo Global Management would purchase AI chips and server equipment and lease them to the company. The arrangement involves about $40 billion in principal payments. The lease term will be slightly more than five years from the delivery of the equipment, which is expected in the first half of 2027. The deal is intended to finance the growth of SpaceX's computing needs as it develops its artificial intelligence business.

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