Google plans to invest $15 billion in Malaysia during 2027–2028. The funds will be directed toward data center campuses, clean energy, strengthening water security and workforce upskilling programs, Channel NewsAsia reports.

New data center campuses

The company intends to build new campuses in the states of Selangor and Negeri Sembilan. They will complement Google’s first campus at the Elmina Business Park in Selangor, which is already operational.

Alphabet and Google President and Chief Investment Officer Ruth Porat said the investment aligns with Malaysia’s development priorities. According to her, the project is expected to provide computing capacity for innovation in the country and also includes the development of local energy and water resources as the company expands its operations.

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Jobs and energy

Google forecasts that construction of the campuses will add an average of $1.1 billion to Malaysia’s GDP annually and support more than 37,000 local jobs. Once the facilities are operational, they will, according to the company’s estimate, support more than 9,000 local jobs each year, with average pay 45% higher than the national median.

Google also plans to add more than 1 GW of clean energy capacity to Malaysia’s national power grid. The company said it will pay for all the electricity used by its data center campuses, as well as direct infrastructure costs for connecting to the grid.

According to Google, the energy efficiency of the Malaysian campuses will correspond to a PUE of 1.12 to 1.14. Separately, the company announced four programs to upskill 800,000 Malaysian residents over the next five years.

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