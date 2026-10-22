In the United States, investors betting against shares of neocloud companies and data-center operators have made about $6 billion in paper profits since the beginning of October. The sell-off was triggered by fears that debt-financed expansion of artificial intelligence infrastructure is becoming unsustainable, Channel NewsAsia reports.

High short interest

According to analytics company ORTEX, short positions in CoreWeave, IREN, Nebius Group, Applied Digital and Core Scientific accounted for approximately 20% to 26% of these companies’ free float.

In October, the largest paper profit was made by investors betting on a decline in Nebius shares: $2.94 billion. At the same time, since the beginning of 2026, they have a paper loss of $3.33 billion on such positions. Short interest in Nebius rose to 20% of its free float from 15.4% at the beginning of the year.

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CoreWeave decline

Short positions in CoreWeave accounted for 23.7% of its free float, compared with 19.6% at the beginning of October and 22.7% at the beginning of 2026. Since the beginning of October, the company’s shares have fallen by nearly 30%, while short sellers have made about $1.7 billion in paper profits on these trades.

Investors who opened short positions in data-center operators IREN and Applied Digital together recorded more than $1.2 billion in paper profits. At Core Scientific, short interest reached 23.1% of its free float, while short sellers’ paper profit stood at $115 million. Overall, short positions of approximately $17 billion have been opened in the five companies, while borrowing their shares for such trades remains inexpensive, according to ORTEX estimates.

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