HSBC plans to launch an institute for artificial intelligence and advanced technologies in Hong Kong, China, in the first quarter of 2027. The bank's chief executive, Georges Elhedery, announced this at the Hong Kong Fintech Week event, Channel NewsAsia reports.

Partnership with a university

The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology will become the key academic partner of the new unit. Elhedery did not specify the number of employees at the future institute.

According to him, once the site is ready, the center will be moved to Hong Kong's Northern Metropolis, a large-scale territorial development project near the border with China.

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AI development in the region

HSBC's decision continues its initiative in Singapore: in July, the bank said it would hire more than 100 artificial intelligence specialists for its AI center there. HSBC is also introducing AI-use training for approximately 200,000 employees worldwide. The bank has about 28,000 employees in Hong Kong.

Hong Kong Monetary Authority chief Eddie Yue said at the conference that about 80% of the city's banks are already using AI or generative AI. The regulator also plans to launch the SAGE project to support the use of AI agents in finance and develop mechanisms for managing related risks.

Yue said the regulator would establish a cross-sector expert group to test AI agent applications and their interoperability. It also plans to discuss approaches to governance, accountability, a registry of trusted agents, and a possible standard for testing such systems.

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