IKEA Is Investing More Than a Billion Euros to Lower Prices Amid Falling Sales – Financial Times

IKEA’s global retail sales for the fiscal year ending in late August fell by 2% to 43.8 billion euros.

According to Inter IKEA, the brand’s owner, weak demand in China and the Middle East offset business growth in Europe and Latin America, resulting in a decrease in the company’s revenue to 25.9 billion euros and a 7% drop in net profit to 1.4 billion euros.

To boost sales, IKEA invested 1.2 billion euros to reduce prices by 15–25% on more than 1,000 product items in over 20 European countries. In addition to price adjustments, the retailer is changing the format of its stores, focusing on opening small stores in city centers instead of large suburban warehouses, expanding its network by 90 new locations, and planning to increase the number of new store openings by 50% during the 2026–2027 season.

Source: Financial Times.

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