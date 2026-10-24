In Taiwan, the business sentiment index in the manufacturing sector rose by 0.50 points last month compared with August, to 101.39 points. This is the highest reading since February 2022, Taipei Times reports, citing data from the Taiwan Institute of Economic Research (TIER).

Impact of AI investments

The institute noted that local manufacturers continued to benefit from large-scale global investment in artificial intelligence infrastructure. Additional factors included inventory build-ups by international brands ahead of the launch of new products, including the iPhone 18 and iPhone Duo series.

Petrochemical product prices were also affected by higher oil prices on international markets. At the same time, the completion of annual maintenance at some non-technology companies contributed to increased production.

In the September survey, 26.8% of industry representatives reported improved business conditions, compared with 19.5% in August. The share of those reporting deterioration fell from 25.6% to 20.3%.

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More cautious expectations

Despite the improvement in the current assessment, manufacturers’ expectations for the next six months weakened. The share of respondents forecasting improved conditions was 24.0%, 3.1 percentage points lower than a month earlier. At the same time, 19.8% expect deterioration, 1.8 percentage points higher than the August figure.

Gordon Sun, director of TIER’s Economic Forecasting Center, said that risks to the economy include a possible tightening of monetary policy by the US Federal Reserve, rising oil prices due to military conflicts in the Middle East, and concerns over a possible slowdown in AI development.

The business sentiment index in the services sector fell by 3.15 points to 92.65 points. Meanwhile, the construction industry indicator rose by 2.81 points to 110.42 points. According to TIER, the easing of selective credit restrictions by Taiwan’s central bank in the middle of last month supported the real estate market, although significant inventories of unsold housing remain in the sector.

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