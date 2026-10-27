In the United States, the Conference Board Consumer Confidence Index rose from 84.2 to 91.7 points in October. The Hill reported the survey results. The September figure was revised upward from the previously estimated 81.9 to 84.2 points; it had been the lowest in more than a decade.

Improved expectations

The Expectations Index, which reflects consumers’ assessment of the economic situation over the next six months, increased by 6.9 points to 72.6. Before that, the indicator had declined for three consecutive months. The increase in the overall index was linked to Americans’ improved assessments of current and future business conditions.

Fuel prices and inflation

Conference Board Senior Economist Fergus McCormick linked the October rise in consumer sentiment to lower gasoline prices compared with September. According to AAA, as of Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular gasoline was about $4.26, approximately 22 cents less than a month earlier.

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At the same time, diesel fuel became approximately 12 cents cheaper per gallon over the month, but its price was nearly $2.70 higher than a year earlier. The Hill notes that fuel prices rose during the war with Iran due to the Islamic Republic’s restrictions on shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.

Despite the October increase, McCormick said consumer confidence maintains a long-term downward trend. According to him, Americans planned to spend less on services and durable goods over the next six months. Annual inflation in September stood at 3.7%, compared with 3.4% in August, while energy prices posted their largest monthly increase since March.

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