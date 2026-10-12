Inflation in Ukraine in September significantly exceeded the National Bank's forecast

In September 2026, overall inflation in Ukraine turned out to be significantly higher than the National Bank of Ukraine’s July forecast, primarily due to intensified Russian attacks on warehouse, manufacturing, and logistics infrastructure, as well as rising fuel prices. Core inflation rose to 8.8% year-over-year due to accelerated price growth for non-food goods and processed food products.

The sharpest price increases were recorded for services (up to 13.7% year-over-year) due to higher costs for higher education and housing rentals, as well as for processed foods (up to 10.7% year-over-year) and raw materials due to lower harvests and increased transportation and storage costs. The National Bank notes that the consequences of Russian aggression and the war in the Middle East will continue to exert upward pressure on prices in the coming months.

Source: National Bank of Ukraine.

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