In India, IT company Infosys has cut its revenue growth forecast for the financial year ending in March 2027 to 1–2%. Previously, the company expected growth of 1.5–3%. At the same time, its revenue for July–September rose by 10.7% to 492.44 billion rupees, or $5.19 billion.

As Channel NewsAsia reports, citing Reuters, the average forecast of analysts surveyed by LSEG was 491.32 billion rupees. Thus, Infosys' quarterly revenue slightly exceeded market expectations.

Quarterly results

The net profit of the company, headquartered in Bengaluru, increased by 6.2% over the three months to 78.23 billion rupees. This figure was below the 79.29 billion rupees expected by analysts.

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Excluding currency fluctuations, Infosys' total revenue increased by 1.5%. Revenue from the energy segment, the company's third-largest source of revenue, rose by 7.3% year-on-year excluding currency effects. The report notes that demand from clients in the energy and utilities sector has strengthened.

Deals and the impact of artificial intelligence

The value of contracts won by Infosys during the quarter amounted to $5.2 billion, compared with $3.1 billion a year earlier. The company's Mumbai-traded shares ended the session unchanged ahead of the release of the results.

According to Reuters, the spread of artificial intelligence is complicating operations in India's $315 billion IT industry: companies are changing business models and offering substantial discounts. Although AI opens new sources of revenue, clients are increasingly tying payment to productivity gains from technology rather than to the number of hours worked.

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