Before the webcast of the company’s third-quarter results, SpaceX investors asked management when a merger with Tesla could take place. The question ranked second in support among those submitted by investors: it received 26 votes. On Tesla’s investor relations website, a similar question received 128 votes.

Channel NewsAsia reports this. Investors have long assumed that Elon Musk’s two largest companies could merge. At the same time, neither SpaceX, Tesla, nor Musk himself has officially stated an intention to conclude such a deal.

Barclays’ assumption

Last week, Barclays suggested that a deal could be announced before Tesla’s annual shareholder meeting. According to the bank, SpaceX would be the more likely buyer in that case. This is Barclays’ assessment, not a confirmed plan of the companies.

It was unknown whether SpaceX management would choose the question about a possible merger to answer during the webcast scheduled for 4:30 p.m. U.S. Eastern Time.

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Questions about Starship and AI

The most popular question among investors concerned progress in developing a Starship-based lunar lander — it received 38 votes. SpaceX has made progress in Starship testing, but the technologies needed to use the rocket as a lunar lander, including refueling in orbit, have not yet been fully demonstrated.

Retail investors were mostly interested in Starship, while analysts and institutional investors asked for an explanation of revenues and expenses related to artificial intelligence. One question concerned the share of AI revenue secured by multi-year commitments. An institutional investor also asked how much of Google’s contracted capacity would remain available if a court halted the operation of gas turbines at the Colossus 2 data center in Memphis.

According to the report, SpaceX’s AI revenue comes from a small number of clients, including Google and AI laboratory Anthropic, while contracts for computing capacity can be terminated in about 90 days. The profitable Starlink satellite internet service helps finance spending on chips, ground-based data centers, and Grok, while losses in AI operations have increased.

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