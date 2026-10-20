In the United States, former Theranos engineer Tyler Shultz said that Elizabeth Holmes demonstrates in the documentary You Can See Everything a blood-testing device that was not the one used for patient tests. As Fortune reports, Shultz believes the film allows the company’s founder to continue shaping her own version of Theranos’ history.

Statement about the device

In the film, Holmes lays out the components of a blood-testing device on a kitchen table and says it could perform hundreds of tests if the necessary chemical developments were available. In an op-ed for STAT, Shultz wrote that it was a future version of the product that was never completed and was not used for patients.

According to him, the Edison device he worked with for 12 hours a day differed from the one shown in the film. It could perform only one test at a time, often failed quality control, and delivered inaccurate results to patients. Shultz also criticized director Nathan Fielder for focusing on the meaning of the word “could” rather than on how the technology actually worked.

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Holmes’ portrayal in the film

The documentary was made by Nathan Fielder and Lance Oppenheim. It shows Holmes in the final weeks before she reported to prison in 2023. In 2022, a court found her guilty of deceiving investors, but Holmes herself continues to deny that she lied.

Shultz, who helped expose problems with Theranos technology, told CBS Mornings that he barely recognized his former boss on screen. He noted that Holmes had previously been able to easily dominate a room even among senior officials, generals, and senators, whereas she now gives the impression of a broken person. At the same time, he does not believe Holmes acknowledges her own responsibility for what happened.

Shultz also questioned the image shown in the film of Holmes’ modest life with her partner Billy Evans and their two children in a rented house in San Diego. Realtor.com estimates the value of this coastal property at $5.8 million. Holmes is currently serving a federal prison sentence in Texas.

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