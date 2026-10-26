Brazilian bank Itaú has entered into an agreement to acquire all outstanding shares of NeoSpace AI, a startup specializing in large artificial intelligence models. The deal will be worth 2.925 billion Brazilian reais, or about $589 million, Channel NewsAsia reports, citing the bank’s filing with the securities market.

Payment terms

Itaú will pay part of the amount at the closing of the deal. The remainder will be deferred for five years. The statement also provides the exchange rate used for the dollar equivalent: 4.9654 reais per one US dollar.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Conditions for completing the deal

NeoSpace AI has been working with Itaú for nearly two years, according to the bank’s statement. The deal has not yet been completed: its closing depends on regulatory approval and the fulfillment of customary conditions.

Itaú announced the agreement on Monday, October 26. The Channel NewsAsia article was published citing Reuters.

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