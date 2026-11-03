Italian commercial vehicle manufacturer Iveco will retain its headquarters in Turin, Italy, after joining India’s Tata Group. Tata Motors acquired an 89.42% stake in the company, and Iveco officially became part of the group on October 30.

Headquarters in Turin

Natarajan Chandrasekaran, chairman of Tata Sons and Tata Motors, and Girish Wagh, CEO of Tata Motors, said at an event in Turin that Iveco Group will continue to have its headquarters in the city. According to them, the group will retain the identity of its brands, its personnel and its industrial presence.

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ANSA English reports this. Tata Motors executives also stated that the company will support Iveco Group’s current strategy and its investment plans.

Cooperation plans

Tata Motors and Iveco Group will work together to leverage the strengths of both organizations. Tata Motors said this is expected to strengthen their capabilities and create greater value for customers and stakeholders.

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