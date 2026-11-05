The Cabinet of Ministers has expanded the list of professionals permitted to work in pharmacies

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has approved changes under which pharmacy interns and professionals with a degree in “Nursing” (nurses, midwives, and paramedics) are now authorized to work in pharmacies.

The Ministry of Health reported that these workers may serve as pharmacy assistants and dispense prescription and over-the-counter medications under the supervision of a pharmacist.

At the same time, in rural areas and frontline communities, professionals with nursing education may dispense medications based on e-prescriptions independently. This new measure was adopted to improve the organization of pharmacy operations amid a staffing shortage.

Source: Ministry of Health of Ukraine.

Previously, the Cabinet of Ministers authorized the sale of over-the-counter medications at gas stations. Gas station employees will be able to dispense medications under a license, and the premises must have a separate area designated for storing medications. The decision is intended to make medications more accessible, especially in rural areas and frontline regions.

The government has instructed authorities to monitor drug prices due to the risk of price increases.

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